iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Stake Lowered by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,255 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 126,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $203.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.