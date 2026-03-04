iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.