iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $448.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.