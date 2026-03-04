iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,791,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,601% from the previous session’s volume of 105,326 shares.The stock last traded at $100.24 and had previously closed at $99.69.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
