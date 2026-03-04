iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,791,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,601% from the previous session’s volume of 105,326 shares.The stock last traded at $100.24 and had previously closed at $99.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 396,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

