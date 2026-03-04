iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,997 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 29th total of 37,820 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 77,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSEARCA:IGBH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 94,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,625. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk. IGBH was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
