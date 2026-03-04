iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 409,274 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 29th total of 513,327 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 3.0%

ARTY stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,778. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,610,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,094,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after acquiring an additional 888,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,324,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 608,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 305,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 131,297 shares during the period.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

