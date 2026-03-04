iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $517,268.15 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Minang Turakhia sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $517,268.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,675.70. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minang Turakhia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Minang Turakhia sold 7,804 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,817.68.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. 593,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,152. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore raised iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,439,800,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,732,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,632,000 after acquiring an additional 548,519 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6,415.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,053,000 after acquiring an additional 532,735 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 24,782.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 335,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 334,558 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

