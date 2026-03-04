Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,813 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 29th total of 28,197 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.