Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,374 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 29th total of 22,456 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.59. 713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52-week low of $63.06 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

About Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

