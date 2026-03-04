Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,509,963 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 29th total of 1,760,351 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,294,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,294,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 626,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

