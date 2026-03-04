Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 63724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,816,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $5,218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 59,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 402.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 40,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.