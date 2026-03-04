Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,894 and last traded at GBX 3,894, with a volume of 70836273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,742.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,355.50.

Intertek Group Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,541.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,685.77.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

