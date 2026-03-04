Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,389 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,331 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.25 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.01 and its 200 day moving average is $223.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

