Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,798 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 492,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SHV opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.