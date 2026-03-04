Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,884 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,846.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 718,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,704,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

