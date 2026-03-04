Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,316 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $259.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

