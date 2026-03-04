Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $36.19 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco executive highlights innovation tailwinds for QQQ’s tech-heavy holdings, reinforcing the long-term growth narrative that supports the ETF. Invesco QQQ Sponsor Spotlight
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/ETF commentary suggests a possible rebound in software stocks and related ETFs, which would benefit QQQ given its concentration in large-cap tech and software names. Use These ETFs for a Possible Software Stock Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: New pre-market U.S. options trading by Longbridge could broaden access and pre-market liquidity for major U.S. ETFs, including QQQ, but impact is uncertain near term. Longbridge Securities Launches the World’s First Pre-Market U.S. Options Trading
- Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs slid after midday weakness, putting pressure on major passive tech benchmarks like QQQ as investors rotated or reduced risk exposure. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Drop After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market updates and ETF trackers flagged outsized pre-market declines for QQQ in recent sessions, signaling early selling pressure that carried into the day. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/3/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and commentary on an elevated risk scenario are prompting rotation into energy and safe-haven assets, which can weigh on growth- and tech-heavy ETFs such as QQQ. Iran Conflict And Potential Equity Market Impact
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.