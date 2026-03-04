Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.