Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,093 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
