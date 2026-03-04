Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,093 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.