Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 200,940 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

