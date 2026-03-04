Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) CAO Sells 816 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CAO Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 816 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $104,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,885.70. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 4,797 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $649,609.74.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 280 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $39,454.80.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 593,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,545. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.09. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance: iRhythm updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $870.0M–$880.0M, noticeably above the consensus (~$817.3M). Higher top‑line guidance is a positive signal for growth and revenue cadence even though EPS guidance was not specified in the release.

Company guidance: iRhythm updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $870.0M–$880.0M, noticeably above the consensus (~$817.3M). Higher top‑line guidance is a positive signal for growth and revenue cadence even though EPS guidance was not specified in the release. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market note: Coverage is shifting as targets are being reset while management's guidance holds — a thematic piece that explains why price targets and sentiment may be changing even with stronger revenue guidance.

Analyst/market note: Coverage is shifting as targets are being reset while management’s guidance holds — a thematic piece that explains why price targets and sentiment may be changing even with stronger revenue guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple senior execs sold shares on March 2 — including the CAO, several EVPs and other insiders — totaling ~17,826 shares for roughly $2.29M in proceeds (average price ≈ $128.44). Each reported a mid-single-digit percentage reduction in their holdings; insiders still retain substantial stakes but the clustered selling can be perceived negatively by the market. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

