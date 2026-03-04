Insider Selling: CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) President Sells 7,056 Shares of Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) President Michael Barkin sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $340,310.88. Following the transaction, the president owned 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,415.87. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,039. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

