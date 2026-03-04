Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 182,891 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 182,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $2,924,427.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,276,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,398,900.46. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 1,777,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.