Insider Buying: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) CFO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Rouse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 355,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,756.19. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 1,269,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Thryv had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Thryv by 93.4% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 415,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 585,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 50.3% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 444,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 1,010.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 786,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair cut Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

