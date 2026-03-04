Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,897 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 29th total of 12,385 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFLR opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis. RFLR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.