Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMNM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 price target on Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunome in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunome news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $8,330,768.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,031,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,157,874.94. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Tsai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $887,217. The trade was a 30.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,958. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 8,659.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Immunome by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,685,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,432 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $30,710,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,618,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after buying an additional 1,182,426 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

