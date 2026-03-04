IMAX Corporation $IMAX Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at $53,141,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 267.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 48,609 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IMAX from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on IMAX from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NYSE IMAX opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. IMAX Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

