IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,174 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 127,695 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 400.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 240 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 400.7 days.

IGO Stock Down 7.4%

OTCMKTS:IPGDF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. IGO has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPGDF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded IGO to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of IGO in a report on Monday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited, trading as IPGDF on the OTC Markets, is an Australian-based diversified mining and metals company with a strategic focus on battery-cycle commodities and precious metals. Originally founded as Independence Group NL in 1997, the company rebranded to IGO Limited in 2018 to reflect its evolving portfolio. IGO’s operations span the extraction, processing and marketing of key industrial minerals and metals that underpin the global energy transition.

The company’s core asset portfolio includes the Nova nickel–copper–cobalt operation in Western Australia, which produces mixed sulphide concentrate; a 50% interest in the Tropicana gold joint venture; and the Kwinana Nickel Refinery, which refines concentrate into battery-grade nickel products.

