IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $932,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,101.76. The trade was a 1,167.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Get Our Latest Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.09. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.