Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,402 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 29th total of 1,069 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WCEO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. Hypatia Women CEO ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 64.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Company Profile

The Hypatia Women CEO ETF (WCEO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hypatia Women CEO index. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed stock portfolio of US companies that are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. WCEO was launched on Jan 9, 2023 and is managed by Hypatia Capital.

