H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of H&R Block worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 134.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 176.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 38.80%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

