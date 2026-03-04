Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 759,080 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 29th total of 556,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,656.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 163 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,656.9 days.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd is an internationally focused specialist insurer that provides a broad range of property and casualty insurance products to both personal and commercial clients. Through its retail division, the company offers high-net-worth home and art insurance, professional indemnity, cyber liability, and small business solutions. Hiscox also operates a Lloyd’s syndicate to underwrite specialty lines such as kidnap and ransom, marine, and political risk, and maintains a reinsurance and ILS (insurance-linked securities) business based in Bermuda.

The company’s product suite for private clients includes tailored coverage for fine art, collectibles, home contents, and motor vehicles, while its commercial arm serves niche sectors such as technology, media, healthcare, and financial institutions.

