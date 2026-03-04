Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 865,019 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 1,065,323 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 308,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HLIO stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. CJS Securities raised Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

