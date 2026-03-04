HC Wainwright Weighs in on Hut 8’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Hut 8 from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 4,669,387.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,367 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,838,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,780,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1,043.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,307,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

