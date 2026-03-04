HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for RYTM Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.56% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after buying an additional 147,595 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 922.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 250,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 225,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 80,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,354. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,015 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Price target raised to $176, a sizable bullish revision that supports upside for RYTM. Price Target Raised to $176

Price target raised to $176, a sizable bullish revision that supports upside for RYTM. Positive Sentiment: Price target raised to $143 by another analyst — another explicit vote of confidence that could buoy sentiment. Price Target Raised to $143

Price target raised to $143 by another analyst — another explicit vote of confidence that could buoy sentiment. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a bullish FY‑2027 EPS forecast of $1.06 and reiterates a “Buy” rating with a $110 target — the EPS call is particularly notable because it contrasts sharply with the street consensus, implying a materially improved outlook if realized. MarketBeat RYTM Coverage

HC Wainwright published a bullish FY‑2027 EPS forecast of $1.06 and reiterates a “Buy” rating with a $110 target — the EPS call is particularly notable because it contrasts sharply with the street consensus, implying a materially improved outlook if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord set a $140 price target (a small trim from $141) and maintains a buy stance — modestly positive but largely neutral given the tiny cut. Canaccord $140 Target

Canaccord set a $140 price target (a small trim from $141) and maintains a buy stance — modestly positive but largely neutral given the tiny cut. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance published a valuation review of RYTM after the recent pullback — useful context for investors assessing whether current weakness creates a buying opportunity or signals overvaluation. Valuation Article

Yahoo Finance published a valuation review of RYTM after the recent pullback — useful context for investors assessing whether current weakness creates a buying opportunity or signals overvaluation. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its price target from $125 to $110 in a separate note — a downward revision that may be cited by sellers despite the firm’s continued Buy rating and optimistic EPS estimate. HC Wainwright Price Target Cut to $110

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.