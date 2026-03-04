Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,200 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia committed to a $2 billion strategic investment in Lumentum to accelerate R&D and U.S. photonics capacity — a direct customer/funding commitment that de‑risks large capital expansion tied to AI infrastructure demand. Read More.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.19.

LITE opened at $694.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.02 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $783.80.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

