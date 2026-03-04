Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 6.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 102.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,232,000 after purchasing an additional 189,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Revvity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RVTY opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Revvity from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

