Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $408.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $310.36 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.31. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Featured Articles

