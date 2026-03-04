Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 9.2% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,144,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 160,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.