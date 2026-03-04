Griffith & Werner Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Positive topline Phase 3 AFFIRM results for risankizumab (SKYRIZI) subcutaneous induction in moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease, showing superiority vs. placebo and no new safety signals — a material clinical win that expands AbbVie’s immunology franchise and supports future uptake. AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 AFFIRM Study Evaluating SKYRIZI® (Risankizumab) Subcutaneous Induction in Patients with Crohn’s Disease
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approval for an oral combination of VENCLEXTA and acalabrutinib in previously untreated CLL adds an approved hematology-oncology option to AbbVie’s portfolio, supporting long-term revenue diversification in oncology. AbbVie’s New Data And Approval Test Growth And Valuation Story
- Positive Sentiment: Planned $380M investment to build two new active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facilities in Illinois signals capacity expansion, vertical integration and potential margin/production benefits over time. Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) One of the Best Cancer Stocks to Invest In Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst/outlet pieces highlight AbbVie’s attractive dividend yield and steady payout growth, which can support investor demand from income-oriented funds and long-term investors. Why AbbVie Stock May Be the Ultimate Option for Dividend Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (fireside chat on March 10), providing another opportunity for guidance clarity and incremental investor Q&A but not an immediate catalyst. AbbVie to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Mentions in industry reports on continuous manufacturing and market trends underscore structural tailwinds for pharma manufacturing efficiency but are longer‑term and indirect for AbbVie’s near-term stock moves. Continuous Manufacturing Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035 Featuring Key Players – AbbVie…
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive headlines, the stock is down today — likely reflecting short‑term profit-taking and a stretched valuation/PE that makes the name sensitive to market rotation and earnings expectations in the near term.
NYSE ABBV opened at $233.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a market cap of $412.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
