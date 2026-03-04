Griffith & Werner Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

More AbbVie News

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $233.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a market cap of $412.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

