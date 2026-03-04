Griffith & Werner Inc. Invests $6.20 Million in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000. Bank of America comprises 3.3% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 48.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $358.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

