Griffith & Werner Inc. Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,978,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1,412,220.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 70,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:IBM opened at $245.49 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.