Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total transaction of $1,250,265.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,626.70. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $988.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $951.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Stories

