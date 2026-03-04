Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Stock Holdings Raised by Emory University

Emory University increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,636 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF makes up approximately 33.0% of Emory University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emory University’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $51,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4,678.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

