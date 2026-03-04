GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) CFO Aaron Freidin Sells 9,573 Shares of Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $480,277.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,735.74. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GRAIL Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 5.18.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by $0.89. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 277.46%.The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: GRAIL granted inducement restricted stock units covering 19,500 shares to 20 recently hired non‑executive employees under NASDAQ Rule 5635(c)(4). The award is small relative to market cap and appears intended to attract talent rather than materially dilute shareholders. GRAIL Announces Inducement Grants

Reported short‑interest data contains obvious errors (shows 0 shares short and NaN changes), so it provides no reliable signal; treat the published short‑interest figures as suspect until corrected by the data provider or exchange. Negative Sentiment: Three senior executives sold shares on March 2: CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 37,504 shares at an average price of $50.17 (~$1.88M), CFO Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares at $50.17 (~$480k), and President Joshua J. Ofman sold 17,002 shares at $50.16 (~$853k). Each sale reduced their holdings by a few percentage points. Insider selling can pressure sentiment (perception of executives taking gains or diversifying), though filings indicate these were disclosed transactions rather than unreported trades. SEC filings: Ragusa Form 4 Freidin Form 4 Ofman Form 4

Law firm Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into GRAIL over possible securities‑law violations tied to prior guidance statements (specifically CFO comments on cash‑burn guidance for 2025). Such probes can increase legal risk, create headline volatility, and prompt investor caution until details or outcomes are clarified. Levi & Korsinsky Investigation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRAIL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GRAIL by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GRAIL during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GRAIL during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,414,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GRAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on GRAIL in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

