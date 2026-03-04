Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Director Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 569,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,527,814.40. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 0.40. Gold.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of Gold.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,827,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Featured Articles

