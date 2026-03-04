GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.40 and last traded at GBX 75, with a volume of 1174360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DATA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 target price on shares of GlobalData in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DATA

GlobalData Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The company has a market cap of £530.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.47.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalData Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development. This model governs everything we do, from how we develop and manage our products, to our approach to sales and customer success, and supporting business operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.