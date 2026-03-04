Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Short Interest Up 35.8% in February

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,357 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 29th total of 5,418 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA XTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 16,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

About Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (XTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Tail Risk index. The fund tracks an index of the S&P 500 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. XTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

