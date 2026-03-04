Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Short Interest Up 35.8% in February

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,357 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 29th total of 5,418 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA XTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 16,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42.
About Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF
