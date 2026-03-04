GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Zacks Research cut shares of GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,123. GitLab has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $12,750,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of GitLab by 85.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,075 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,406,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 fundamentals beat expectations: revenue rose ~23% to $260.4M and reported EPS beat consensus, showing continued enterprise demand and >$1B ARR. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $400M share repurchase program (~10% of post-release market cap), a clear shareholder-return signal that supports upside on any rebound. Business Wire: Buyback announcement

Company issued FY27 EPS guidance well above consensus (0.76–0.80 vs ~0.58), signaling margin improvement expectations even as revenue guidance was slightly below estimates. This mixed-but-upside EPS view is a potential longer-term positive. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed: several firms trimmed price targets but many maintained Buy/outperform ratings, leaving median targets above the current price — creating dispersion in near‑term broker views. Benzinga: Analyst reactions

Multiple price-target reductions (BTIG, BofA, Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Guggenheim, Needham, Mizuho and others) and a TD Cowen downgrade to Hold increased selling pressure despite many ratings remaining constructive. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares sold off in extended trading/early session after the print — headlines note a ~8–9% drop as investors focused on the weaker revenue outlook for FY27 despite the quarter beat. 247WallSt: Post-earnings sell-off

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

