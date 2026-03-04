George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of George Weston Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.11, but opened at $69.3306. George Weston shares last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.55.

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) is a Canadian diversified food processing and distribution company with principal interests in grocery retail and baked goods. The company operates primarily through its controlling ownership of Loblaw Companies Limited, one of Canada’s largest food retailers, and through its Weston Foods bakery operations. Its business model spans product manufacturing, retailing, and associated services that support grocery operations and consumer packaged goods distribution.

Through its ownership stake in Loblaw, George Weston is connected to a wide array of retail banners, pharmacy operations and private-label brands that serve Canadian consumers, including national supermarket formats and in-store pharmacy and financial services.

